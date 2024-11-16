Fitness: What are hack squats and why you should do them
SummaryThere are always newer ways to train your muscles. This week we look at hack squats to strengthen your quads without straining your back
You might have seen this machine at your gym. It’s the one that has weights pulling it down, a lever on the side, and a platform to stand on. It has shoulder pads, and is set on a tilted angle. Some people use it for calf raises, but this is actually a hack squat machine. It is set at an angle that puts the entire focus on the front of the thighs, mainly on the quadriceps. It also helps take the pressure off the spine, when compared to the barbell squat.
The hack squat machine might not be available in every gym, but if there’s one in yours, it makes sense to check it out with a few sets and reps to see whether the angle of the machine suits your body. This is because the hack squat machine goes up and down in one plane, with no room to adjust the angle of going down. There are many advantages of using it for squats, the only drawback being that it does not challenge the entire body especially the core, like a conventional barbell squat would.