Fitness: What are hack squats and why you should do them

You might have seen this machine at your gym. It’s the one that has weights pulling it down, a lever on the side, and a platform to stand on. It has shoulder pads, and is set on a tilted angle. Some people use it for calf raises, but this is actually a hack squat machine. It is set at an angle that puts the entire focus on the front of the thighs, mainly on the quadriceps. It also helps take the pressure off the spine, when compared to the barbell squat.

The hack squat machine might not be available in every gym, but if there’s one in yours, it makes sense to check it out with a few sets and reps to see whether the angle of the machine suits your body. This is because the hack squat machine goes up and down in one plane, with no room to adjust the angle of going down. There are many advantages of using it for squats, the only drawback being that it does not challenge the entire body especially the core, like a conventional barbell squat would.

German weightlifter George Hackenschmidt, nicknamed ‘The Russian Lion’, came up with the hack squat after squats were putting too much strain on his lower back. While using the machine, the change in the body shape meant a higher emphasis on quads (and even the glutes) and the exercise was an instant hit. The latest version of that small adjustment—of placing the barbell behind the legs—has now developed into another machine called the Watson adjustable hack squat machine. In this one, a built-in hydraulic system can help adjusting the angle from 25 to 60 degrees.

But before all that comes the form. It’s important to learn the mechanism of how to release the weights and lock them in. Once done, make sure the back is in contact with the support, and go down until the legs and torso are just a little past the 90 degree angle. Inhale on the way down and take a short break at the bottom, exhale, and go back up into the starting position. Given that the hack squat is an exercise which is used as a beginner’s introduction to the conventional squat, it is more about understanding when to do it and how to fit it into a routine, than it is about learning how to do it.

“Hack squats aren’t as taxing as back squats, but they are still a compound movement so doing them early on in a workout is ideal. Most people work within the 6-15 rep range with hack squats because you can safely train to failure and they are more suited toward hypertrophy rather than strength," states a Liftvault.com article titled Hack Squats Vs. Back Squats: Pros And Cons. Most trainers would suggest flat soled shoes while doing this. As for the split, it makes sense to not do hack squats on the same day as conventional ones so that you can feel the difference in how they work.

If your main goal is to grow your quads, consider dedicating one day to hack squats (to add volume to the quads) and another to back squats (where the focus is a full-body compound move and therefore strength). “You also need to isolate your muscles as much as possible, to avoid any weak links or limiting factors. For these reasons, hack squats might be better than barbell squats. Hack squats also let you go deeper than barbell squats, which increases the range of motion and the muscle stretch," states an article on fitness website Bellofsteel.com titled, Are Back Squats Better Than Barbell Squats?

There is a variation that can be added as well, where one does the hack squat with the chest facing the back pad. In this version, the glutes will receive the main emphasis instead of the quads. I plan to integrate the hack squat into my routine with both these versions, alternating each version over four sets. Doing the reverse hack squat could have a higher effect in your front squats getting better.

If there is no access to a hack squat machine, the barbell can be used in different positions to replicate the effect. Place the barbell behind you, so that every time you squat down, you can pick it up with hands positioned slightly behind you as well, and place it down when you squat down. It’s such a unique movement, just try it to test your coordination first. Do it as shown in the video above.

Then there’s the landmine hack squat. Here you place the bar into a corner in the gym or in a landmine holder and pick up the weight and put it on one shoulder. Keep the feet further forward, with the advantage of this variation being that you can change the angle according to your body’s comfort, and then squat while holding the landmine plate in position.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, podcaster and writer.