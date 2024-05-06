Busting 5 common wellness myths
SummaryIn a world of influencer-led content, many spurious health and fitness myths get amplified. Lounge speaks to doctors and fitness professionals to bust some of these misconceptions
During one of my recent doom-scroll sessions on the ‘Gram, I came across a fitness influencer who sticks “yoga teacher & nutritionist" against her name, has 236,000 followers, and in one of her videos was claiming to teach us how to ‘naturally’ increase our height.
The first exercise to increase your height, according to the influencer, is three sets of hanging from a bar for 30 seconds. I have been a monkey all my life and hanging from a bar is something I started doing as a kid and, firmly in my 40s now, I still do it. Since forty years of hanging from a bar failed to do anything for my height, it got me thinking how much of such ‘fitfleuncer’ content is actually factual and scientific.