What is the 12-3-30 workout and should you do it?
SummaryThe 12-2-30 treadmill workout has become a fitness phenomenon. We take a look at how to do it, and whether you should take it up
Sometimes all it takes is a proper structure to get the best out of fitness science. If you take that structure, and add a catchy and easy-to-understand term, and that science turns into a popular trend.
It is well known that walking on an incline will work more muscles and keep your heart-rate elevated. But it took social media influencer Lauren Giraldo’s genius in giving this idea the popularity it deserves. In 2019, she took her treadmill routine, and named it 12-3-30, a fitness term which she then smartly trademarked.
The video blew up on TikTok. To date, it has over 16 million views on YouTube with ‘@twelvethreethirty’ having its own robust following across social media.