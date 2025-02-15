Train your biceps right: Spice up your workout with these exercises

There is a lot of innovation across the big muscle exercises. There are options aplenty when it comes to back and chest and legs, but exercising the biceps can become a bit of a chore and a bore. This is primarily because of the same repetitive movement of bringing weight from the side of the hips, to flexing, and bringing it all the way up, and then heading down. Add to that the strictures like not swinging, keeping the back straight, and making sure the full range of motion is met. The equipment ranges from a small barbell to dumbbells, and by the time one is at the third set, it’s already becoming monotonous.

But there are ways to make biceps work fun, while keeping the challenge the same. The lat pull-down machine is a great addition to bicep day if you have access to one. So is a pull-up bar, kettlebells and even some floor exercises. Resistance bands can add a different dimension to a bicep workout and another great way to make them challenging, is to use a time-based workout which allows for limited rest and a limit to how long the set lasts. Not counting the reps makes a big difference to how one approaches a workout.

Lat pull-down curls

Instead of using an overhand grip which one would for to hit the lats, use an underhand grip. Adjust yourself close to the pads and use two angles to hit the bicep in different ways. The first is exactly overhead, where you curl the bar behind your head. The extra stretch here will make all the difference, something you might not be able to do with heavier dumbbells and bars.

Option number two is to lean back a bit in the starting position, let the bar travel ahead and above you before bringing it down in front of you, as if you were doing a curl on a pull-up bar with some distance between your face and the bar.

Some trainers and athletes prefer attaching the two rubber handles instead of the long bar, and ensuring that there is a slight rotation attached to the exercise. Imagine doing all three, with different movements, and this in itself is an entire biceps workout.

Kettlebell for better hammer and goblet curls

One of the most common mistakes made while doing hammer curls is to let the wrist lift up the weight of a dumbbell—this reduces the load on the biceps while pulling the weight up.

This is partially because of the design of the dumbbell. With a kettlebell, most of the weight will be in front of the grip, rather than on top and under, like in a dumbbell, meaning that the wrist possibly cannot lift beyond a point, hence making sure the bicep is taking the load. This is essential for your hammer curls to be meaningful.

It’s a similar issue with waiter or goblet curls. Using kettlebells for both will not only feel different and more challenging, but will also rectify little angular issues that can make or break a biceps workout.

Biceps push-ups and pull-up bar holds

The fitness world is not fully convinced of biceps push-ups. It is possibly because of the oddity of doing push-ups with the fingers facing towards the lower body rather than away from it. And the positioning of the hand which might put some strain on the wrist. But there is a way to not just learn it, but also use it in a workout.

Biceps push-ups can certainly be added in between a workout, and doing them in a fatigued state could be way more useful than doing it as a primary exercise. This is simply because of the number of other muscle-groups being in that position will incorporate. And there is no way to not use, for example, the back muscles, in any kind of push-up. But where this can be really useful is in isometric holds. Start with training your holds in this position, before taking it to the pull-up bar for the ultimate bicep hold.

Before the pull-up bar though, comes the parallel bar. Parallel bars are an excellent investment as an at home equipment as well – but if you have access to one at the gym, use it to build strength for biceps. Sitting isometric holds is the starting point, before moving to the full hang.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, podcaster and writer.

