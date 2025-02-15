Train your biceps right: Spice up your workout with these exercises
SummaryWorking out your biceps with the same old dumbbell exercises can get boring very fast. Here are some exercises you can add to your arms day to make things more interesting
There is a lot of innovation across the big muscle exercises. There are options aplenty when it comes to back and chest and legs, but exercising the biceps can become a bit of a chore and a bore. This is primarily because of the same repetitive movement of bringing weight from the side of the hips, to flexing, and bringing it all the way up, and then heading down. Add to that the strictures like not swinging, keeping the back straight, and making sure the full range of motion is met. The equipment ranges from a small barbell to dumbbells, and by the time one is at the third set, it’s already becoming monotonous.
But there are ways to make biceps work fun, while keeping the challenge the same. The lat pull-down machine is a great addition to bicep day if you have access to one. So is a pull-up bar, kettlebells and even some floor exercises. Resistance bands can add a different dimension to a bicep workout and another great way to make them challenging, is to use a time-based workout which allows for limited rest and a limit to how long the set lasts. Not counting the reps makes a big difference to how one approaches a workout.