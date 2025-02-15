Train your biceps right: Spice up your workout with these exercises

There is a lot of innovation across the big muscle exercises. There are options aplenty when it comes to back and chest and legs, but exercising the biceps can become a bit of a chore and a bore. This is primarily because of the same repetitive movement of bringing weight from the side of the hips, to flexing, and bringing it all the way up, and then heading down. Add to that the strictures like not swinging, keeping the back straight, and making sure the full range of motion is met. The equipment ranges from a small barbell to dumbbells, and by the time one is at the third set, it’s already becoming monotonous.