3 barbell workouts to reach your fitness goals
SummaryIf you are serious about reaching your fitness goals, you need to include barbell exercises in your routine. Here are three barbell workouts to get you started
June brings with it a mix of summer sweat and early monsoon rain. You could be playing or running outdoors, and get a bit drenched, adding a little more zest to the stamina. Or you could be grinding it in a humid setting before stepping into a cooler-than-usual shower. Point is, the good times for training are coming back. It’s time to end the summer shed and step into more challenging workouts to gain strength.
In an earlier column for Lounge, I wrote about how fitness enthusiasts should become friends with the barbell if they are serious about their goals. Just using a barbell can make your workout unique and test how creative you can get within the confines of good technique. There are some days when you don’t want to go through all the racks and machines, especially in a busy gym hour. As long as you manage to get hold of a barbell, that should not be a problem.