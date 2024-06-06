3 barbell workouts to reach your fitness goals

He sets a limit of 14 minutes for as many sets as you can do. This format allows you to understand how much fuel your body is burning every set just by checking how much longer you are taking to perform a full sequence. The remaining six minutes will be used to do as many rounds of the entire flow (one rep is equal to one round). Again, take as much rest as you want. In all honesty, I took the timings out of the equation and did three full rounds and three full flows. There is no point rushing barbell complexes.