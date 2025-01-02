Fitness: Why women should take creatine supplements
SummaryWhile the myth that women should not lift weights has been busted, another misconception that women should not take creatine supplements should also go
Over the last few years, there has been a shift in attitudes in India to the idea of women lifting weights. Gone are the days there would be a fear of women growing “manly muscles" by lifting, leading to treadmills being full of one gender and the weights section with the other. With more women trainers taking to social media to talk about the science of growing muscles and gaining strength, awareness about the importance of resistance training is now at an all-time high.
But now, there is another taboo that needs breaking—taking creatine as a supplement. The body produces a supply of daily creatine (an organic compound that is a natural source of energy for skeletal muscles) through the liver, kidneys and pancreas. This amount of natural creatine may not be enough for the body if one’s diet does not include red meat and seafood.