Fitness: Why women should take creatine supplements

My partner has been taking creatine regularly for the last 8 months, and for her, this has had an incredible effect on her energy levels. “The maintenance of my energy from the start to the end of my workout is the biggest change apart from strength. I am not wiped out. Another change is how defined my pump became. I can also lift heavier significantly," she says. Her performance has gotten better, going from working with a barbell on the bench press, to now hitting five reps of 80 lbs (about 36kg).