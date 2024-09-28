Fitness: How to get stronger with unilateral upper body exercises
SummaryIf you want to gain strength and build your muscles while ensuring you don't get injured, then you must try these upper body exercises
You could pick up a barbell and do some bicep curls, and follow that up with some dumbbell hammer curls, but that doesn’t mean you leave out the single-arm concentration curl. It will take twice the amount of time compared to choosing a third bicep exercise done with both hands, but spending that extra time is well worth it.
The first benefit, across the board, for all unilateral exercises is that your core will be more stable. When you use just one side, the body automatically engages the core to keep the other side steady. So apart from just working one arm or one shoulder or one side of the back, the core is constantly used.