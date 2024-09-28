Fitness: How to get stronger with unilateral upper body exercises

Done on the lat pulldown machine by attaching a single-arm grip and taking a slight bend on the other side, resting on the thigh pads, this allows a longer stretch at the top of the exercise for higher engagement of the lat muscles. This cannot be achieved in the conventional pulldown move. It has also been noticed that using both hands in the basic move may see you work one side more than other. Using the same weights for both arms in this variation makes sure you are training both sides equally.