Fitness: Should women plan their workouts according to their menstrual cycle?

Deciding to focus on your fitness is as much about knowing your body, as it is about wanting to change it according to your goals. The more you know about it, the better you can plan the approach. This could range from something as simple as figuring out what is the best time in the day for you to exercise, to what meal you should be eating before and after exercising, to something more complex like how your heart reacts to cardio, or how your hormones may help you figure out the right way to workout.