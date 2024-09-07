Should you exercise on an empty stomach?
SummaryExercise on a full stomack or on an empty stomach? This is an age old question that has some very interesting answers. Lounge speaks with experts to find out
Early mornings and late evenings are the busiest periods in gyms. The easiest explanation is that people want to—and, at times, have to—workout either before or after a work day. The thing is, such preferences may not always depend on what is the best time for the body.
That said, mornings are particularly busy, with a lot of gyms now capping treadmill (or any other cardio machine) usage to 15 minutes so that everyone can sweat it out. My favourite window to workout is before lunch, but not everyone has that freedom. But this choice is not based on how the body feels, but on how the body is fuelled.
There is a high chance that morning workout enthusiasts are also training in a fasted state, which means on an empty stomach. The logic being that when you are fasting, the lack of insulin levels in the body allows fat to be burnt more efficiently, leading to fat loss. However, it is important to understand exactly what science has to say about this.