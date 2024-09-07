Should you exercise on an empty stomach?

I have tried to exercise in a fasted state and simply could not push my body the way I can in a fed state. But it comes down to how your body feels. If you still want to try this, then Dileo suggests a couple of pointers. “Start with low to moderate intensity exercise. These types of exercise rely more heavily on fat being used as a fuel source compared to high intensity training which relies mostly on carbohydrates. After the workout, you should refuel with a balanced recovery meal containing proteins, carbs and healthy fats, such as a veggie omelette with avocado toast." He also adds that mornings are the best time to try this as muscle glycogen stores will be lower post sleep.