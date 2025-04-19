Shock your muscles: The fitness science behind German Volume Training and Hypertrophy
SummaryDiscover how German Volume Training (GVT) and the 6-12-25 method can shock your muscles into hypertrophy, build lean mass, and break fitness plateaus.
In the world of fitness training, there’s a school of thought that says that in order to grow your muscles, you need to first “shock" them. Shocking the muscle would mean to introduce a new and different kind of stimulus to the muscle, breaking the monotony with a sudden and possibly higher volume of training to induce hypertrophy.