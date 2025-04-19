One of the most detailed research papers on muscle hypertrophy was published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2010. “Exercises should be varied in a multiplanar, multi angled fashion to ensure maximal stimulation of all muscle fibers. Multiple sets should be employed in the context of a split training routine to heighten the anabolic milieu. Concentric repetitions should be performed at fast to moderate speeds (1-3 seconds) while eccentric repetitions should be performed at slightly slower speeds (2-4 seconds). Training should be periodized so that the hypertrophy phase culminates in a brief period of higher-volume overreaching followed by a taper to allow for optimal supercompensation of muscle tissue," states the study, titled The Mechanisms of Muscle Hypertrophy and Their Application to Resistance Training. It's quite clear that GVT broadly conforms to the science of strength building.