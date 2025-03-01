Get your hip mobility right: How to fix uneven hip alignment
Summary
- Discover how to improve your hip mobility and alignment with straightforward exercises that can alleviate pain and enhance your posture.
- Learn the surprising role of your diaphragm and heart in pelvic health, and why small postural adjustments matter in your fitness journey
One of the key things that you should work on is your hip mobility and alignment, in order to improve your posture and getting rid of back pain. All these can be fixed with simple exercises, but where should you begin? The first thing you need to know that it is actually very difficult to stand on both feet with an equal amount of pressure. The human body, due to its alignment at the pelvic bone, usually tends to put more pressure on the right leg than the left. That is because the left hemipelvis is usually more externally rotated and the right one more internally rotated.
This is something that wasn’t taught in school despite being such an important part of postural anatomy. This imbalance is a natural adjustment the body makes not just for functional activities but for deeper reasons which relate to cardiac health and possibly the positioning of organs in the body. Which is all quite fascinating.