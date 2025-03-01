One of the key things that you should work on is your hip mobility and alignment, in order to improve your posture and getting rid of back pain. All these can be fixed with simple exercises, but where should you begin? The first thing you need to know that it is actually very difficult to stand on both feet with an equal amount of pressure. The human body, due to its alignment at the pelvic bone, usually tends to put more pressure on the right leg than the left. That is because the left hemipelvis is usually more externally rotated and the right one more internally rotated.