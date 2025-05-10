How to strengthen your lower back and glutes and avoid injuries with back extensions
SummaryLower back extensions are a great way to strengthen your back muscles and your glutes. Here are three ways that you can do so
A strong core means a stronger lower back. But that doesn’t mean you don’t target your lower back specifically during workouts. And top among exercises for this region is the lower back extension. This doesn’t need a machine, but one of those adjustable stands which support the front of the hip as you hinge down and go back up again. Surely a great warm-up exercise, the lower back extension can be adjusted into becoming part of a larger workout as well, with progressions.