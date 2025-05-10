The exercise needs a lot of discipline in form, so it isn’t for newbies or those who are still learning how to engage the glutes and core muscles. At the first attempt, make sure the hip pads are placed firmly a couple of inches below the hip line, so that the body can hinge forward in a full range of motion. Keep the legs locked in, and then engage the glutes and core before dropping, while hugging your chest, and then pulling yourself up using the glute, core and lower back strength. Making sure the other muscles are supporting the effort of the lower back means a constant engagement of them—leading to a lesser load on the spinal erectors to do all the work.