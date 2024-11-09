4 great workout plans that you should follow to get fit
SummaryMix up your training with these workout series that will challenge you and improve your fitness
Usually, my end-of-the-month month fitness article are about useful workout videos. This time it’s a bit different. Given that we are right at the top of November, I thought it would be nice to do a collection of the best workout series available online. These range from five days to six weeks, and can be done with either minimal or no equipment. Some of them can be done in the gym as well if that’s how you train, so there is something for everyone.
Following a workout series requires a bigger commitment than just following a one-off video. It could be the next step to knowing how your body responds to regular workouts of a particular kind, and is the natural progression to getting serious about your fitness journey.