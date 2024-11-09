4 great workout plans that you should follow to get fit

“This playlist is designed for five days of workouts and two rest days per week, targeting all major muscle groups and helping you burn fat and build muscle. We recommend resting on Thursdays and Sundays, but you can adjust the schedule to fit your needs," says the description of the series. It does need some equipment though, like dumbbells and a chair or a bench and a yoga block and an exercise mat. If you’re intimidated by a long programme at the gym or don’t have the time to go to one, then this is a great starting point to create a workout discipline that lasts for six weeks.My favourite out of the series is their dumbbell build and burn circuit, which is on day 10.