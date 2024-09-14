Fitness: Get more out of your pull-ups with these 4 variations | Mint

Fitness: Get more out of your pull-ups with these 4 variations
SummaryPull-ups are among the best back exercises out there. Here are four variations that will make your pull-ups even more effective
The pull-up is the ultimate closed-chain exercise in the gym for the upper body. One might master pushups and feel like they’ve hit a plateau, but the pull-up will remain as challenging as ever. The exercise has enough variations, and you can always add more resistance to keep it challenging. It hits the most of the dominant back muscles, and the biceps and triceps, along with being an important foundation move to make core exercises like hanging leg-raises more doable.
Once you learn how to cleanly pull yourself up the bar, it adds more personality to your workouts. I wrote a story for Lounge three years ago, titled Five Great Pull-up Variations To Get Stronger. The piece included the commando pull-up, the chin-up, Australian pull-ups or inverted rows, and the explosive pull-up. Here are three more you must try to add to your arsenal.