Fitness: Get more out of your pull-ups with these 4 variations

“Flexing your hips will change the distribution of weight by shifting your centre of mass forward. To keep it under the bar, you have to open your shoulders further than a standard hang, stretching the lats even more. Alternatively, you will have to generate some active force from the lats to close the shoulders and lean them back," states a video on the YouTube channel Simonster Strength titled L-sit pull ups, why the L-sit makes pull-ups harder and improves gains. You can do this pull-up on horizontal low bars as well, in which you start in a sitting position, so all the force is generated from the lats.