5 great workout tips from the Godfather of Bodybuilding

Hamstring deadlift by reaching for the toes: There is a technical difference between a deadlift for the lower back and one for the hamstrings. This is very well explained by Glass in a video which shows the smallest change of angle and how it can affect the two useful exercises. I just tried this last week on leg day and the hamstrings felt a deeper and better stretch when the toes were elevated on two small plates and the movement downwards was away from the knees and towards the toes, almost as if you were reaching for them.