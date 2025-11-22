Get bigger muscles and greater strength by trying the Time Under Tension routine when lifting weights
It's always a good idea to try new variations of workouts in order to get stronger muscles. One of the ways to do so is to try the time under tension method. Here are four you should try
Trying out fresh workouts is the best way to make sure that your fitness routine stays fresh, and the muscles never get used to the same kind of stimulation. This doesn’t just mean different forms of workout—like HIIT and weight training and cardio or bodyweight—but it also means trying new variations within the broad branches of workout styles.
Which brings us to the most trusted way to grow your muscles: using the time under tension (TUT) method in your workouts. Time under tension means exactly what it says: the amount of time a muscle spends under tension which could be either concentric or eccentric.