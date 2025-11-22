I wrote a detailed article on TUT for Lounge in 2023, titled Get more from your workouts with the ‘Time Under Tension’ method, in which the three most popular ways of using it are mentioned in terms of the seconds your muscles stay under tension. These are the 3:2:3, the 3:1:1, and the 2:1:2 tempos. If you were doing bicep curls, the first number would mean the number of seconds taken to curl the dumbbell, the second is the number of seconds you hold the dumbbell at the top-end of the move, and the last number is the number of seconds it takes to return to the starting position.