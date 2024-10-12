Should you choose whey protein or plant protein for your fitness nutrition?
SummaryTaking protein supplements have proved to be useful to maximise your workout gains. But which type of protein should you choose, whey or plant-based?
There are two ways to look at diets that help fuel one’s fitness journey. One is the ethical side of the debate: veganism and vegetarianism versus eating meat and dairy. The other side is the nutritional side of it. This is where one asks questions based on what kind of diet gives what kind of nutrients. Break this down further, and it brings us to protein. Which in turn also gives rise to a third side of the discussion, which is how it makes one’s gut feel.
This article will focus on the nutritional and gut health part of the protein supplement discussion, which might help in making a decision on what you should be consuming over and above your regular meals. The biggest debate in all of this is whey protein vs. plant protein. The question is whether to switch from one to the other and if both are equally effective.