The benefits of doing yoga everyday
Summaryfrom weight management to better athletic performance, and from healthier joints to better stress relief, there are many reasons why you should practice yoga
Although there is a lot of discussion around yoga on the annual International day of Yoga (last Friday), there are clear reasons why yoga should be a part of our daily practice. Despite plenty of modern exercises, sports and new fads, this ancient form of exercise-cum-meditation remains relevant and is, in fact, growing in popularity the world over.
New yoga studios and schools are popping up everywhere from Tokyo to Toronto and from Sao Paulo to San Francisco. People from all walks of life, including C-suite leaders, actors, athletes andhomemakers, are increasingly incorporating yoga in their fitness and wellness routines because of the benefits such a practice offers.