The benefits of doing yoga everyday

Weight management

While yoga on its own is not an effective way of losing weight, in conjunction with cardio and strength training, it is a very good weapon in your arsenal to manage your weight, say yoga teachers. The newer, more dynamic forms of hybrid yoga that are fast growing in popularity are more effective for weight loss than traditional yoga, says Srivalli Cherla, a yoga instructor and founder of Samsara Yoga in Bengaluru.“Cardio-intensive forms of yoga such as power or Vinyasa yoga are best suited to those who want to address their weight problems. Vinyasayoga is a combination of the dynamic and static forms where you hold asanas for a little longer before moving to the next while in power yoga you move through postures very quickly. Power yoga is a very dynamic practice," she explains Cherla. It is also important to eat healthier if weight management is your end goal, she adds.