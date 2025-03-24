Zone 2 training: The secret behind slow and steady fitness

Once you’ve crossed the basic barriers of training, it’s important to know how the body responds to exercise. This means that after you’ve learned the right moves, the correct techniques, and the optimal mix of mobility, cardio, and recovery sessions into your plan, the next step is to get smart about your training. This means knowing that destroying the body through exercise and exhaustion is never the goal. Instead, it is to prime it for movement, stamina or strength when required.

The two main chemicals in the body which produce and transfer energy and power are ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and ADP (adenosine diphosphate), with ATP being more important due to an extra phosphate group.

There’s a brilliant analogy to explain these two in an article published on the Northern Arizona University’s website. “If a cell needs to spend energy to accomplish a task, the ATP molecule splits off one of its three phosphates, becoming ADP (Adenosine di-phosphate) + phosphate. The energy holding that phosphate molecule is now released and available to do work for the cell. The ATP molecule is just like a rechargeable battery. When it’s fully charged, it’s ATP. When it’s run down, it’s ADP. However, the battery doesn’t get thrown away when it’s run down–it just gets charged up again."

My calisthenics trainer had taught me about ATP when I was working out with him about six or seven years ago. About letting the cells recharge before heading for another set of a difficult isometric holds. The rest times between sets are exactly that—to let the cells replenish before using the juice to lift more weight.

All of which brings us to the latest fitness obsession: Zone 2 training. “You create more ATP as you exercise, and which type of fuel your body uses is determined by which heart-rate zone you exercise in. Sports scientists have identified six heart rate zones and which energy sources they rely upon, with zone 1 being the lowest intensity (i.e. watching Netflix on the sofa), and zone 6 as the highest intensity (i.e. an all-out sprint)," states a Women’s Health piece titled, Zone 2 Training Guide: What Is It, Benefits + Examples.

One could say that this trend is probably being driven by millennials who are slowing down, but the science backs the theory. During zone 2 training, the heart-rate is at about 65-70 percent of its maximum capacity. Some might also call it ‘steady state’ cardio.

Fitness can sometimes also become a competitive trap, whether you’re lifting weights or running. There is always someone who looks like they’re doing more: sweating more, screaming more, lifting more, or moving faster. So it’s nothing new to question whether training consistently in zone 2 is enough or not.

A meta-analysis of studies done by the National Academy of Sports Medicine says it is. “Although H.I.I.T. may get all the glory on social media these days, SSC is still a very viable option to promote fat loss. According to a recent meta-analysis comparing H.I.I.T. and SSC for fat loss benefits, both fared equally well in research studies examining the efficacy of each for fat loss. Though H.I.I.T. may be more efficient, it was not significantly more effective than SSC at inducing overall fat loss."

Which makes it perfect for beginners. The key thing in zone 2 training is to be consistent for a sustained amount of time. The ability to keep the heart-rate to a certain level—without taking long pauses to cool down and re-heat the body for the next set—could be the secret to burning fat throughout the workout, and therefore, throughout the day.

This is again due to how the zone 1 and zone 2 activities burn fat, while anything above that burns fat and carbohydrates. The more you burn, the tougher the workout. But if one can do HIIT for about 20 minutes, then zone 2 training is possible for longer durations.

One of the best ways to know if you’re in zone 2 is when you’re working out, let’s say on a cycle, and are still able to hold a conversation without gasping for breath. This wouldn’t be possible if you were doing a tabata workout with burpees and squats: That would mean shifting to a higher zone. This doesn’t mean you talk while lifting weights, but it means figuring out a sweet spot where you do a set of lifting, take some active rest (walk around rather than stop and scroll on the phone), and then return to do the next set.

The long-term effects of this are staggeringly good. Because of moving at a lowered heart-rate (something marathoners are masters at), the cardiovascular system starts improving its capacity to work longer and harder. A simple analogy would be driving your two-wheeler between 40-50kmph, and the green light that says “eco" starts shining. That’s where you want your body to function as well.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.

