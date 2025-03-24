Zone 2 training: The secret behind slow and steady fitness
SummaryIs it better to train so hard that you are exhausted? Or should you opt for Zone 2 training? Lounge takes a closer look on a fitness philosophy that is gaining popularity
Once you’ve crossed the basic barriers of training, it’s important to know how the body responds to exercise. This means that after you’ve learned the right moves, the correct techniques, and the optimal mix of mobility, cardio, and recovery sessions into your plan, the next step is to get smart about your training. This means knowing that destroying the body through exercise and exhaustion is never the goal. Instead, it is to prime it for movement, stamina or strength when required.
The two main chemicals in the body which produce and transfer energy and power are ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and ADP (adenosine diphosphate), with ATP being more important due to an extra phosphate group.