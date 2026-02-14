Can five more minutes of exercise a day help you live longer?

Just move for five more minutes and sit 30 minutes less each day to enjoy better health and longer life. No, this statement is not some catchphrase from a workout or wellness programme pamphlet. It's a scientific fact. A new study published in The Lancet in late January found that small and realistic increases in moderate to vigorous physical activities of five minutes per day combined with cutting down sedentary time (sitting and lying down) by 30 minutes might help people live longer.

The study covering 135,000 people from the US, UK, Sweden and Norway and helmed by Norwegian School of Sports Sciences, found that simple physical activities such as brisk walking for an extra five minutes per day led to a 10% drop in deaths. Moreover, when the daily sedentary time — not sitting or lying down — was cut down by just 30 minutes, it led to a 7% reduction in all deaths.

The findings indicate that meaningful health benefits do not require intense workouts or athletic routines, notes Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation and a sports medicine consultant at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. “For the general population, especially those leading sedentary lives, regular walking emerges as a powerful and practical health tool. Even moderate daily movement is linked to better heart health, improved metabolic function, stronger muscles and bones, and enhanced mental wellbeing. The evidence reinforces that consistent, sustainable activity — rather than extreme fitness goals — is key to long-term health and longevity,” says Daga.

SMALL IMPROVEMENTS, BIG CHANGES The study’s findings come at an important time when large swathes of the population across the world are holding office jobs, and hence, are moving much less than previous generations have. Even children have swapped playgrounds and parks for PlayStation and digital screens, which means in the 21st century sedentary lives start earlier and last longer. This reduced movement negatively impacts both health and fitness. These findings then convey an inspiring message that even very small positive improvements in physical activity could lead to significant changes in lifespan and quality of life for those currently having poor habits, observes Dr Atul Mathur, chairman at the department of cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla, New Delhi.

“This message offers a feasible and sustainable starting place for people making behavioural and lifestyle changes. The problem is prolonged, uninterrupted sitting. Consider breaking your sitting time by standing or moving around every 30 minutes… take short walking breaks in between calls, use stairs instead of elevators or escalators, walk for few minutes after snacks or meals,” advises Mathur.

In India, the attitude towards fitness, sports and wellness changed for the better during covid-19 owing to an increased focus on immunity and health. Things have improved steadily in the following years with a lot more awareness and knowledge about the importance of adopting an active lifestyle. Yet, a large percentage of Indians still lead relatively inactive lives, says Spoorthi S, a fitness expert at Cult Fit. “Activity levels tend to be higher in rural and semi-urban areas, where daily life involves more walking and physical labour. In contrast, urban populations often sit for longer hours and move less overall,” she says.

CORPORATE INDIA, STAND UP These findings definitely have significant repercussions for individuals on a personal level but even corporate India needs to pay attention. According to the Employee Health Report 2025 by Plum, an employee health benefits platform, chronic diseases cost companies up to 30 days of productivity loss and disengagement per employee every year. About 40% of employees take at least one sick day each month for mental health reasons. This makes small, intentional activity breaks particularly important for city-based professionals. It also brings workspace design into sharp focus with a strong case for standing desks and access to fitness, health and wellness facilities on-site.

“For desk-bound professionals, the emphasis should be on breaking long periods of sitting and correcting posture-related strain. Poor alignment from extended screen use contributes to neck, back, and shoulder issues. Adopting upright posture and taking short walking breaks during the workday can significantly improve breathing efficiency, digestion, circulation, and musculoskeletal comfort. These simple adjustments help counteract the physical toll of sedentary office environments,” says Daga.

Doctors and fitness experts, however, note that since fitness and health are not the same, making small lifestyle changes will not dramatically transform physical fitness or make someone athletic. “Instead, what they would do is improve certain internal processes that protect the heart and blood vessels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke and premature death,” explains Mathur. “They can help muscles absorb glucose and improve blood sugar control, improve the functioning of blood vessels and help in better control of blood pressure, increase the heart rate variability, improve fat metabolism and reduce inflammation due to the release of reactive oxygen free radicals, and improve mood and cognitive skills,” says Mathur.

For individuals who haven’t already adopted an active lifestyle, walking is the most effective and approachable starting point, says Daga. He suggests gradually increasing daily steps, incorporating mindful or distraction-free walks for mental health, focusing on posture while walking, or using structured formats like alternating slow and brisk walking as these activities deliver tangible health benefits. “These approaches improve stamina, cardiovascular health, muscle strength, blood sugar control, and stress levels — without requiring specialised equipment or high fitness levels,” says Daga. If you have been sitting on the fence about taking your health into your own hands, it has never been easier: all it takes is just five more minutes of movement daily.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

