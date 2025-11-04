Crank it up: 5 overhead exercises to build your upper body strength
While commonly seen as shoulder-focused, overhead exercises are true all-rounders as they help strengthen the entire upper body and even correct posture
The best part about an overhead exercise is how it’s not just limited to working the shoulders. While the deltoids might take most of the load, they also make your trapezius or upper back stronger, along with the upper chest and triceps. While overhead exercises are thought of primarily as part of a shoulder workout, adding more than just a barbell shoulder press will indeed work the entire upper body. Which means that one could do a single overhead move every other day in the gym to make sure that there is no repetitive load added on just the shoulders.