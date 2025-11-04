Crank it up: 5 overhead exercises to build your upper body strength

Pike pushups: A simple progression move you do before learning the handstand pushup; it's way simpler and can be done without the fear of falling during any handstand move. That’s because it mimics the same movement but with the support of the feet. Walk as close to your legs as possible from a downward dog position until you are as close to what might be an inverted press position. And then do the pushups. This takes the load off the chest and the rotator cuff and brings it firmly on the deltoids. You don’t need to always be in such a position for it to qualify as a “pike pushup". The video below demonstrates how it can also be done by not going so close to your feet. The motion is such that it also hits the upper chest more than a conventional pushup.