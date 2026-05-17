Five hard truths about fitness and healthy ageing you need to remember

Shrenik Avlani is an independent writer and editor on a long-term break from full-time work since 20Read more

12. His first experience in a newsroom was in 2000. He headed the newsdesk for three editions of the Hindustan Times before taking a break, which is still ongoing. Since then, he has moved from editing to writing. He writes on lifestyle, fitness, leadership, travel, Olympic sports and women’s football.<br><br>He mainly writes about lived experiences and the time spent with a leader, intimate knowledge of places he has travelled to, and minute details of a new workout or a new race. He is passionate about Olympic sports and women’s football in particular. He has covered three Olympics and has trained with India’s top athletes. His travel pieces are detailed as he spends a fair bit of time getting to know a place. He has visited 70 countries, most of them more than once.<br><br>Avlani completed his MA in English from Hyderabad Central University and MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University. He has co-written a book on fitness, “The Shivfit Way: A Comprehensive Functional Fitness Programme”. He kills time sleeping, travelling, lecturing, drinking, playing sports and figuring out how to pay his outstanding credit card bill in full on time. Sometimes, he writes.

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