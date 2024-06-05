5 ways to a restful sleep with aromatherapy
Essential oils are known to stimulate the brain and release happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin that help reduce anxiety and stress in our bodies
In aromatherapy, we use essential oils to address different concerns and conditions that we may have. When we inhale certain essential oils, they stimulate our olfactory system, which is connected to parts of the brain (mainly amygdala and hippocampus) that regulate our emotions and stress responses. Here, in this article, I am going to list out ways in which you can use essential oils to beat stress and get good sleep.