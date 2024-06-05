5 ways to a restful sleep with aromatherapy

Essential oils are known to stimulate the brain and release happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin that help reduce anxiety and stress in our bodies

In aromatherapy, we use essential oils to address different concerns and conditions that we may have. When we inhale certain essential oils, they stimulate our olfactory system, which is connected to parts of the brain (mainly amygdala and hippocampus) that regulate our emotions and stress responses. Here, in this article, I am going to list out ways in which you can use essential oils to beat stress and get good sleep.

Also read: Dealing with anxiety? Silent signs to look out for and ways to cope When it comes to addressing stress through aromatherapy, there are three simple ways you can go about it:

You can add 2-3 drops of an essential oil in a diffuser or you can mix a few drops of an essential oil with a carrier oil (like coconut, almond or jojoba oil) for a relaxing massage. You may add a few drops of a calming essential oil of your choice to your bath water. You can also apply a drop or two of your favourite essential oil to your pulse points such as the wrist, neck or temples. Relaxing oils: Lavender and ylang ylang essential oils are known to release 'happy hormones' – serotonin and dopamine, which help reduce stress and anxiety.

For uninterrupted sleep Aromatherapy can be used to enhance the quality of your sleep, as well. Here are five ways you can use essential oils for a good night of zzzs.

Diffuser: This is a popular and safe method to use essential oils. Add an essential oil of your choice – one that helps you relax – along with a carrier oil in a diffuser. The soothing aroma of the oils will help you relax and sleep. For better sleep, I'd recommend using lavender, neroli and chamomile oils. In case you are using a diffuser with a candle, remember to keep it away in a safe place to avoid any mishap. Massage: Mix an essential oil with a carrier oil and massage gently all over your body or on just the pulse points. You can take a drop or two of lavender essential, mix it with coconut oil, and gently massage onto your scalp in circular motions. Alternatively, you can also apply a few drops of cedarwood essential oil mixed with jojoba oil on your feet. This will instantly relax and help you sleep well. Pillow Spray: Sprinkle a few drops of lavender essential oil on your pillow cover, a few minutes before you go to sleep. If you are interested in DIY recipes, making a pillow spray is extremely easy. Add 10-12 drops of ylang ylang essential oil in a spray bottle and mix with water. Voila! You can spray the liquid onto your pillowcase or bed cover before calling it a night. Bath Water: Add a few drops of sandalwood essential or neroli essential oil in your bath water. You can also add aromatherapy-infused bath salts to it. A warm and relaxing bath can help relax your muscles and mind. Inhalation: You can inhale essential oil before you go to sleep. Add 2-3 drops of an essential oil of your choice in a cotton ball or a tissue and inhale deeply. This will give you immediate relaxation. You can use lavender, sandalwood or clary sage essential oils for the purpose. Remember, aromatherapy is a complementary way and not an alternative to any medication. In case you have any prevailing ailment or condition, please consult with your a medical practitioner.

Blossom Kochhar is a pioneer in aromatherapy and the founder and chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, Delhi.

