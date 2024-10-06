Fad or fact: Is plant-based meat good for you?

Plant-based meat products are rich in complex carbs, fibre and low in fat and can be effective replacement for animal proteins. But if you are allergic to gluten, stay away, say experts

In a country like India where dietary preferences have multiple contexts – be it religious, health or culture – the trend of seeking plant-based meat or mock meat over traditional sources of (animal) protein is a perennial one. In the 80s and 90s, soya nuggets or soya chaap were familiar ingredients in Indian meals. Today, thanks to a range of companies like Urban Platter, Vezlay, Wakao, Blue Tribe, GoodDot and Imagine Meats, customers have more options for plant-based meat products such as burger patties, sausages, hot dogs, kebabs and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pros of a plant-based diet According to Bengaluru-based nutritionist Dr Nikita Suresh, a plant-based diet is healthy as it tends to be rich in complex carbohydrates, fibre and low in fat. “A plant-based diet is good for gut health as it is rich in prebiotics. It is also helpful in weight management as it helps reduce body fat percentage," she says. A plant-based diet could also help manage diabetes as the high fibre it contains can help reduce blood sugar.

Also read: The anti-inflammatory foods to add to your diet Talking about plant-based protein sources, Dr Navneet Singh Deora, chief technology officer at Blue Tribe Foods in Mumbai, says that soy protein is the only widely available plant protein that supplies all essential amino acids in proper ratios. “This makes it a complete high-quality protein comparable in quality to milk, meat and eggs. However, unlike animal-based proteins, it contains no cholesterol, saturated fat or lactose. Soy protein is also easily digestible," he adds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suresh notes that it’s imperative for women to eat a protein-rich diet as muscle mass declines with age. “Soy-based products such as tofu are a great source of calcium, which is especially important for women during perimenopause and menopause as they are at a risk of osteoporosis," Suresh explains.

It looks and tastes like meat Most vegetarians, it is believed, struggle to meet their protein requirements. Bengaluru-based clinical nutritionist Dr Anju Sood says that soy is one of the richest sources of plant protein, and hence, plant-based meats made from soy – such as tofu, tempeh and soy nuggets – make the cut when it comes to seeking effective replacements to animal protein. As soy-derived meats contain phytoestrogen, which helps in relieving menopausal symptoms, they can be had by perimenopausal and menopausal women, says Sood but with a rejoinder: “Plant-based meat tends to contain a trypsin inhibitor that does not allow the protein to be broken down by your gut microbiome. Heat treatment kills the trypsin inhibitor so remember to cook these products well before consuming them."

Who should avoid soy and soy-based plant meats? The component that gives plant-based meats their fibrous, chewy texture, Sood says, is gluten, the wheat-derived protein that everyone’s familiar with. With gluten intolerance being rather common these days, Sood’s advice is, “Those who are intolerant to gluten should limit consumption of plant-based meats to one serving a day. But those who suffer from celiac disease or are fully allergic to gluten should avoid plant-based meats altogether." And since any food containing soy could interfere with regulating your TSH levels, she recommends individuals taking hormonal medicines to avoid soy or soy-based products ‘within four hours of having your medicine’. For those who want to avoid soya-based plant meats completely, Sood suggests trying products made from pea or jackfruit-derived proteins. Most brands available in the market offer these alternatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Echoing Sood, Suresh says that people with hormonal imbalances such as PCOS or thyroid disorders should limit consumption of plant-based meats. “Pregnant women and those suffering from high BP should avoid plant-based meats as they tend to be high in sodium. Women who suffer from hypothyroidism should avoid soy and soy-based products. However, if they are on prescribed medications, then moderate intake of soy is not harmful," Suresh notes before signing off with the caveat: “Always read the ingredients before buying plant-based meat."