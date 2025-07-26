7 foods to avoid if you want better hormonal balance

Our hormones are the silent conductors of our bodily symphony, orchestrating everything from metabolism and mood to sleep and fertility. When this delicate balance is disrupted, it can manifest in a myriad of symptoms, from fatigue and mood swings to weight gain and skin issues. While many factors influence hormonal health, diet plays a profoundly significant role. What we eat can either support or sabotage our endocrine system. If you're looking to be “gentle" on your hormones and promote balance, here are seven categories of foods and ingredients to minimize or avoid.