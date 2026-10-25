Which exercises can you do in the gym every day?

Most people who work out consistently are accustomed to dividing their workouts to target different parts of the body through the week. Mondays are for your legs; Tuesdays are for chest and shoulders; Wednesdays are for back and biceps, and so on. Fitness often suggest working on a body part at least once a week, which isn’t wrong. However, every exercise doesn’t have to be confined to one particular day. It boils down to training volume, intensity and recovery.
It’s common to find yourself wondering whether you can do bicep curls every day or maybe do pull-ups every day without thinking of overtraining. After all, the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2026 resistance training guidance focuses on how beneficial regular strength training can be but programmes should be catering to one’s individual goals and needs.
The aim shouldn’t be to just perform exercises at maximum intensity whenever you workout, but also to figure out movements which don’t compliment your current split and can be done regularly. These need not be restricted to specific days, but can be done almost every time you workout. Making the right and easy doable choice makes a difference here. If you’re going to do certain exercises every day, then make sure they continue to build foundational strength, improve your posture and gain better control of your body.
They should also help develop physical control and awareness which can then be incorporated at different stages of your routine- either in warm up, technique practice or with progressive overload.
Here are a few exercises that you can do everyday without worrying about overtraining.
Push-ups
One of the most versatile exercises, push-ups look extremely simple till you perform them with the correct form. In a piece for Mint Lounge, I’ve mentioned how push-ups work differently for every body type and fitness level, but is the best exercise to experiment with. They work the pecs, triceps and shoulders whilst using the core to stabilise the body. A few sets everyday help you perfect the pushing movement and build upper body strength.
The best part is push-ups do not need any equipment, they can be done from anywhere. Your room, your office, your gym. Doing push-ups everyday could be as simple as 10 reps. If you’re a beginner opt for knee push-ups, and if you want to challenge yourself, use weights on your back. Keep in mind that it’s not necessary to go until failure, just till your body feels warm or you feel like your form is breaking down.
Dead hangs
Everybody should be doing dead hangs, but nobody is really doing dead hangs. The simplest exercise in this mix, but also one of the most important ones. Grip a pull-up bar, and allow your body to hang below it with your feet above the floor.
They train the forearms, wrists, shoulders and the upper back all at the same time. A great starter to help people support their body weight; these help your hands get accustomed to holding a bar. The benefits don’t stop there, dead hangs decompress the spine and loosen the muscles. This is especially great for people who sit for long hours. Incorporate them at the start of your workout for smoother movement of muscles throughout.
Face pulls
Face pulls are the one exercise I try to perform every time I have access to a cable machine. A rope attachment is what you need and the movement involves pulling the rope towards your face with your elbows elevated, returning slowly to the original position. This movement trains the upper back muscles, improving external rotation.
The prerogative of face pulls is slow, controlled movements and not the weight. Fitness researcher Jeremy Ethier of the training platform Built With Science wrote a piece titled Which are the best shoulder exercises? He explains face pulls shouldn’t be treated as a big muscle-building movement for the rear-delts, because there are other exercises for that. Instead, regular face pulls help develop the upper back and keep shoulder health in check. So if you’re using a laptop or computer daily, the muscles around your shoulder will highly benefit from face pulls.
Farmer’s carries
If you’ve ever carried over-flowing grocery bags back to your car, you are already familiar with the farmer’s carry. A fairly easy exercise, this involves holding a weight in each hand (this could be dumbbells, plates or even kettle bells) and walking a small distance with an upright posture. Multiple muscles; your forearms, shoulders and core are working hard here. However, the most important one being is your grip.
All of these muscles are trained under movement, unlike usual exercises where you are stationary. By challenging your ability to hold posture under the load of weights and improving grip strength, this exercise transfers skills to other areas of your body as well. Farmer’s carries can be taxing so adjust the weights and distance according to your existing routine.