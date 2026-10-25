Which exercises can you do in the gym every day?

The aim shouldn’t be to just perform exercises at maximum intensity whenever you workout, but also to figure out movements which don’t compliment your current split and can be done regularly. These need not be restricted to specific days, but can be done almost every time you workout. Making the right and easy doable choice makes a difference here. If you’re going to do certain exercises every day, then make sure they continue to build foundational strength, improve your posture and gain better control of your body.