Which exercises can you do in the gym every day?

Most people who work out consistently are accustomed to dividing their workouts to target different parts of the body through the week. Mondays are for your legs; Tuesdays are for chest and shoulders; Wednesdays are for back and biceps, and so on. Fitness often suggest working on a body part at least once a week, which isn’t wrong. However, every exercise doesn’t have to be confined to one particular day. It boils down to training volume, intensity and recovery.