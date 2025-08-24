Fortified with proteins and vitamins, the water you drink has got a glow up
Everyone wants to drink water with benefits, but haven’t Indians always infused water with herbs, seeds and roots?
These days, it has become a habit of mine to sip three small cups of ‘vitamin-infused water’ at the gym following my workout every morning. Prepared by the kitchen staff, the flavour changes every day– some days the water is infused with slices of beetroot and lime, other days orange and cucumber. This chilled and flavourful water is the pick-me-up you need after an intense bout of TRx or weights. The supposed benefits are increased hydration and an instant energy boost.