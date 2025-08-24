Fortified with proteins and vitamins, the water you drink has got a glow up

These days, it has become a habit of mine to sip three small cups of ‘vitamin-infused water’ at the gym following my workout every morning. Prepared by the kitchen staff, the flavour changes every day– some days the water is infused with slices of beetroot and lime, other days orange and cucumber. This chilled and flavourful water is the pick-me-up you need after an intense bout of TRx or weights. The supposed benefits are increased hydration and an instant energy boost.

Also Read | Going sober? Meet the communities that make giving up drinking fun

But water infused with herbs or fruits reflects simpler times, though. Today, even the act of drinking water is performative and a hashtag. In a world where everything from your cup of coffee to your packet of chips is “enhanced" with mushroom strains or protein, we are way past being content sipping sparkling, still or fresh spring water. It’s about hydrating with water that is “fortified" with collagen, protein, vitamins or electrolytes. Water is an entire retail “category" by itself, and water infused with nutrients is called “functional water".

Yet, infused water isn’t new to India. During summer holidays spent in Kerala as a child, herbal concoctions like jeeraka vellam (cumin water) and chukku vellam (dry ginger water) was the water we drank. Deepa Kannan, 49, a functional medicine practitioner and yoga teacher in Bengaluru, was introduced to herb-infused water during her yoga training years in Kerala. “The clay pots located around the ashram would have warm water mixed with herbs that changed with each season," Kannan recalls. “In summer, they’d add coriander seeds or the bark of sarsaparila to cool the body and in the winter, it would be dry ginger, cumin or carom seeds." For Kannan, drinking herb-infused water has become an everyday habit. “I always carry two bottles of it with me," she says. And it’s a health tip she recommends to her clients, too. “I ask them to carry a flask of warm water that’s mixed with ingredients like cumin or chamomile or blue pea flower too," she says.

Boiling one’s own water wouldn’t appeal to everyone though. Given a choice, today’s wellness-oriented customer would buy a bottle of water that claims to offer added benefits over one that merely slakes their thirst.

“Customers are looking for a healthier alternative to a regular product, something that will elevate some quotient of their health," says Aakash Vaghela, founder of Evocus, a brand that sells black alkaline water infused with “essential minerals, electrolytes and has an 8+ Alkaline pH". Vaghela admits that the product faced initial resistance when it was launched in 2019 since infused water was relatively unknown at the time. While the brand's strategy of celebrity endorsements has helped gain a footing, Vaghela says that the shifting attitude of the customer has moved things along. Looking ahead, Vaghela says, “The functional beverage industry—comprising water and non-alcoholic drinks infused with nutrients—in India is pegged at $6.5 billion in India according to a recent IMARC report, and it is expected to grow to $16.2 billion by 2033."

Ananth Prabhala, co-founder of Mumbai-based functional beverage brand Aquatein, says youngsters are health-conscious. “Not only do they want to know exactly what they’re consuming, they also want it in a form that’s easily consumable." Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand sells protein water, vitamin water, collagen water and electrolyte water. The idea to launch protein water, Prabhala says, came from his own unsatisfactory experience with protein powders. “I had doubts whether these powders really had any protein in them," he says. In comparison, “Protein water seems like a better way to consume protein than powders. You can drink it during the workout instead of timing it as a pre- or post- workout meal," he adds.

But Ganesh Iyer, a certified water sommelier, says it’s all hogwash. “There is no extensive study that has been done to prove that the benefits offered by functional waters—enhanced athletic performance, faster hydration, etc.—are true." Of all hydration products in the market, Iyer says natural mineral water is beneficial but his personal preference is similar to Kannan’s. “I boil water and infuse herbs in it." It makes me wonder if a market-savvy type will market this Kerala-style infusion as some fancy “vegan herb-powered water".



I fervently hope not.