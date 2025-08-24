Fortified with proteins and vitamins, the water you drink has got a glow up

Yet, infused water isn’t new to India. During summer holidays spent in Kerala as a child, herbal concoctions like jeeraka vellam (cumin water) and chukku vellam (dry ginger water) was the water we drank. Deepa Kannan, 49, a functional medicine practitioner and yoga teacher in Bengaluru, was introduced to herb-infused water during her yoga training years in Kerala. “The clay pots located around the ashram would have warm water mixed with herbs that changed with each season," Kannan recalls. “In summer, they’d add coriander seeds or the bark of sarsaparila to cool the body and in the winter, it would be dry ginger, cumin or carom seeds." For Kannan, drinking herb-infused water has become an everyday habit. “I always carry two bottles of it with me," she says. And it’s a health tip she recommends to her clients, too. “I ask them to carry a flask of warm water that’s mixed with ingredients like cumin or chamomile or blue pea flower too," she says.