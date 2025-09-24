Why India’s booming skincare discourse shouldn’t ignore this ‘itchy’ issue

Beyond India’s climate, lifestyle choices often add fuel to the fungal fire. Tight synthetic clothing in hot weather, improper drying after bathing, and diets high in sugar create an ideal breeding ground. But perhaps the biggest culprit is over-the-counter steroid creams. “Steroids suppress symptoms temporarily, giving a false sense of improvement, but they drive the fungus deeper into the skin," Sarkar explains. “This not only prolongs infection but makes it harder to treat." The misuse of steroids echoes a larger pattern. According to Bodkhe, “Judicious use of steroids and better diabetes control must be immediate public health priorities. Unchecked steroid use not only worsens fungal infections but also weakens immunity, making patients more vulnerable to invasive disease."