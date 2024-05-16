How table tennis player G Sathiyan rebuilt his game and is set for the Olympics

In August 2023, paddler G Sathiyan’s ranking dropped out of the world’s top-100 for the first time since 2017. The following month, he returned empty-handed from the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Even as he looked to rebuild his form, he suffered two injuries that left him struggling through the rest of the year.

It wasn’t until the end of January this year that Sathiyan felt good about his abilities again. A couple of months later, he clinched his first WTT Feeder title in Beirut, Lebanon - the first Indian player to win a men’s singles championship at the WTT Feeder Series. “This was a very different challenge because I had never been injured for such a long time, ever since I started playing professionally. I couldn’t switch off either because it was an important phase of the Olympic qualification cycle. So I had to get in the best possible shape in a very short period of time. And I cannot ask for a better way to come back to form than winning the title," Sathiyan, 31, says.

The title will be best remembered for Sathiyan’s semi-final victory over former World No. 3 Chuang Chih-yuan of Chinese Taipei. The 3-1 win was a closer affair than the score suggests, where Sathiyan often had to maintain his composure and dig deep during the important points.

“At the top level, everyone has trained hard and is playing well. It’s about who has the mental edge during those crucial moments. I’ve always enjoyed the pressure, a privilege that not many get to experience - the sweaty palms and the butterflies in the stomach. More than the title, I think to win against a player like Chuang is a very special feeling," he says. In the final against compatriot Manav Thakkar, Sathiyan lost the first game, but came back strongly to take the match.