The fitness test used by Manchester United's new coach, Mauricio Pochettino

The Gacon test needs a minimum of 125m running space to perform. If you manage to find this, then remember that trying this once every four to eight weeks is the suggestion for athletes in pre-season, with the limit increasing to once every eight to 12 weeks during competition. For Manchester United’s players, it is going to be a shock. Southampton’s players hated it and Pochettino does not seem to follow the rules of how many times the Gacon can be unleashed. “So, I played the game, 90 minutes again, come in Monday, not only did we do 12, we did 24 runs–24 runs and I just knew, I was running around laughing and almost crying and I knew what he was doing, he was breaking me and he did, he broke me,” said former Southampton striker Rickie Lambert in an interview with The Telegraph in 2023 when he was asked about Pochettino’s time at the club. Good luck to Manchester United’s players.