The fitness test used by Manchester United's new coach, Mauricio Pochettino

Premier League club Manchester United’s struggles brought about intense speculation about their new head coach. News of Mauricio Pochettino taking over in place of the beleaguered and now sacked Michal Carrick led to the Argentine popping up on all algorithms if you’re a follower of sport. Pochettino left his role at the United States of America football team and has a decent record in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. His career might not be spotless but one thing his admirers bank on is the brand of football he makes his teams play. Pochettino’s teams like to press high and overwhelm teams with intensity, two traits of the modern game which Manchester United have struggled with in recent years.
The new coaching staff’s first order of business will be to create a program which makes the players ready for Pochettino’s plans. And part of that is going to be a dreaded but proven method. With Pochettino in the news, a video from his interview on Sky Sports programme Stick To Football surfaced again in which he explained why he used the Gacon test as a conditioning exercise for his teams. The test—named after sports scientist Georges Gacon who created it along with French sports scientist Hervé Assadi in 1994—continues to be relevant to measure fitness metrics. It is also known as the 45-15 test, where the athlete runs a set distance for 45 seconds, before taking a 15-second rest, and then running an increased distance within the same 45 seconds. The starting distance is always 125 metres and it increases by 6.25 metres in every round if you’re following the exact protocol. Needless to say, applying this across any distance would be a tough test.
Gacon is also famous for designing one of modern coaching’s greatest tools, the Sportbeeper. These two go hand-in-hand in a way. After designing the test which he applied at many of his employers, such as football clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Nantes, and Olympique de Marseille among others, he started working on making executing these kinds of tests easier for coaches. The handheld-sized, sound producing device with 16 buttons has more than 20 of the most used training drill settings pre-installed. This has helped coaches not having to rely on whistles and stop-watches. The Sportbeeper beeps on its own according to the drill chosen, making tests more precise as it shaves off precious milliseconds. Of course the 45-15 Gacon test is already pre-loaded in the device, which costs 430 Euros (around ₹45,000).
The Gacon has a maximum of 25 stages. The first stage would be a 125-metre run and the last one 275 metres. If you made it to stage 25, which is almost impossible, you would end up running a total of 5 kilometres. Spurs midfielder Dele Alli was the only one who could finish it during Pochettino’s time at the club. The genius part about the test is that the stage you input will immediately give you certain fitness metrics. “The Gacon test measures your intermittent Maximum Aerobic Speed (iMAS), which differs from continuous MAS tests like the beep test. Because the Gacon test includes 15-second recovery periods, your iMAS will typically be 10-15% higher than your continuous MAS. This is normal and reflects the intermittent nature of soccer and similar team sports,” says an article on the sports website topendsports.com which also contains a Gacon test calculator.
United’s team has been abysmal when it comes to fitness metrics this season. The Red Devils are in the bottom five out of 20 Premier League clubs in categories like total distance covered, time spent at high intensity, time spent sprinting and others. Clearly they could use something like this test to get them going. “It has been shown that the running velocity sustained during an intermittent exercise has a significant effect on the oxygen uptake (VO2) and that the increase in maximal VO2 (VO2max) after an intermittent training period depended on the work intensity rather than on the frequency or the duration of training, says a pape titled Physiological responses of running intermittent exercises, written by Assadi, the co-creator of the Gacon test.
The Gacon test needs a minimum of 125m running space to perform. If you manage to find this, then remember that trying this once every four to eight weeks is the suggestion for athletes in pre-season, with the limit increasing to once every eight to 12 weeks during competition. For Manchester United’s players, it is going to be a shock. Southampton’s players hated it and Pochettino does not seem to follow the rules of how many times the Gacon can be unleashed. “So, I played the game, 90 minutes again, come in Monday, not only did we do 12, we did 24 runs–24 runs and I just knew, I was running around laughing and almost crying and I knew what he was doing, he was breaking me and he did, he broke me,” said former Southampton striker Rickie Lambert in an interview with The Telegraph in 2023 when he was asked about Pochettino’s time at the club. Good luck to Manchester United’s players.