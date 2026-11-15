The fitness test used by Manchester United's new coach, Mauricio Pochettino

The new coaching staff’s first order of business will be to create a program which makes the players ready for Pochettino’s plans. And part of that is going to be a dreaded but proven method. With Pochettino in the news, a video from his interview on Sky Sports programme Stick To Football surfaced again in which he explained why he used the Gacon test as a conditioning exercise for his teams. The test—named after sports scientist Georges Gacon who created it along with French sports scientist Hervé Assadi in 1994—continues to be relevant to measure fitness metrics. It is also known as the 45-15 test, where the athlete runs a set distance for 45 seconds, before taking a 15-second rest, and then running an increased distance within the same 45 seconds. The starting distance is always 125 metres and it increases by 6.25 metres in every round if you’re following the exact protocol. Needless to say, applying this across any distance would be a tough test.