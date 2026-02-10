From Pilates to music therapy, Galentine's Day gets a wellness spin

Galentine’s Day plans are no longer limited to elaborate brunches, themed cocktails and wine-heavy dinners. In the wellness-forward social culture of 2026, spending time with friends is just as likely to involve a Pilates class at sunrise, a shared spa ritual or a creative workshop where the emphasis is on creating something meaningful together. Importantly, many of these events don’t just target existing friend groups, but they are designed as a low-pressure way to meet new people through shared experiences.

The shift reflects how urban Indians are rethinking socialising itself. Galentine’s, once positioned as a cheeky counterpoint to Valentine’s Day (and celebrated unofficially on 13 February), is now being shaped by the same forces driving the country’s booming wellness economy. Studios, cafés and events are using the occasion to curate experiences that combine movement, mindfulness and community. While evening drinks with friends remain popular, fitness-focused mornings, self-care dates and low-alcohol gatherings are a big draw.

A report by the market research firm IMARC Group, noted India’s wellness sector is a substantial and growing part of the broader lifestyle economy — valued at about ₹14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach nearly ₹23 billion by 2033, reflecting rising consumer demand for health, fitness and wellbeing services. This growth underpins new formats of gathering that make space for physical and emotional wellbeing as part of how people socialise. It is evident in the programming around Galentine’s Day.

In Mumbai, the wellness festival Harmony by the Sea at the historic Radio Club Pier is a weekend event to bookmark for Sunday, February 15. Set against the Arabian Sea, the programme brings together movement sessions, breathwork, music therapy, art installations, food and zero-proof drinks designed to be enjoyed as the sun sets. It’s a format that replaces loud parties with softer, shared experiences where people stay for the view, the music and the sense of collective slowing down. In Delhi, The Leela Palace is offering a Galentine’s spa package designed specifically for friends, encouraging women to book treatments together rather than alone. In Kolkata, Galentine’s plans include lip balm and charm-making workshops that prioritise shared activity over spectacle.

Senior clinical psychologist Dr Nikita Bhati from the Mumbai-based health centre Samarpan says this kind of structure plays an unseen but important role in why wellness events work so well for friendship. “Shared activities remove the pressure of constant conversation,” she explains and adds, “Movement or a common focus creates ease. When people are engaged in the same experience, connection builds naturally rather than being forced.” For many, especially in urban settings, showing up for something with a defined beginning and end is easier than sustaining open-ended social plans that require constant coordination. A class, spa session or workshop gives friendship a frame along with creating opportunities to meet new people.

Movement-led Galentine’s celebrations, in particular, are having a moment. At Le Méridien Navi Mumbai, a Galentine’s Pilates morning blends music, playful props and a post-workout wellness spread, keeping the energy social rather than instructional. “You’re not focused on doing everything perfectly. You’re moving, laughing and enjoying the moment together,” says Prachi Helekar, founder of Navi Mumbai’s Helekars Pilates Studios. Similar formats are appearing across cities, often paired with matcha, smoothies or light food.

INTERACT WITH INTENTION Conversation-centered wellness formats are gaining traction too. Mumbai-based multidisciplinary designer Sanaa Mangalore launched a conversational toolkit with prompt cards named HerStory in 2024. It’s a format to critically review gender-based situations and experiences. She is hosting a mocktails and mingling session on Galentine’s with guided prompts adapted around love, friendship and girlhood. She describes it as closer to a group chat than a party: “There are no expectations placed on you. You decide your pace. When someone feels seen and validated, that stays with them.” The mocktails menu is intentional, signalling that connection doesn’t have to rely on alcohol to be fun.

Dr Bhati notes facilitated environments appeal to people because many have full social calendars which can stretch their emotional bandwidth: “These rituals create protected time for presence. They allow people to move from surface-level interaction to something more nourishing, without demanding vulnerability upfront.”

Food still plays a role in wellness-forward Galentine’s events, but its function has shifted. In Hyderabad, Sukoon Lakeside Bistro is combining wine-glass or mug painting, greeting-card stations, letter-writing corners and bouquet making into a single evening designed to unfold at its own pace.

Functional medicine practitioner Shruti Maheshwari Baid, who travels between Mumbai and Delhi, sees these plans as inclusive: “Wellness doesn’t have to mean only restraint. It encompasses choosing experiences that support real connection, whether that’s movement, shared meals, or simply time together in a space designed for it.” Across Indian cities, this version of Galentine’s Day looks and feels different from its brunch-and-bubbly past. It offers more options for building deeper connections, self discovery and newfound joy.

