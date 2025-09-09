Gen Z’s sanity mantra? To seek calm, head to the bathroom
Divya Naik 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Summary
Stress, noise and crowded spaces are driving emotionally overwhelmed youngsters to camp out in the quiet, white-tiled confines of their restrooms
On a weekday morning in Gurugram, 25-year-old Ananya Agarwal, a client servicing executive in an advertising agency, slipped out of her office. The constant ping of emails, the chatter of colleagues, and the weight of deadlines had left her chest tight. She found herself in the washroom, locking the stall door behind her. “It’s strange," she admitted later, “but sitting on that closed toilet seat felt safer than anywhere else in the building. I just breathed until I felt normal again."
