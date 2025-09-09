Gen Z’s sanity mantra? To seek calm, head to the bathroom

On a weekday morning in Gurugram, 25-year-old Ananya Agarwal, a client servicing executive in an advertising agency, slipped out of her office. The constant ping of emails, the chatter of colleagues, and the weight of deadlines had left her chest tight. She found herself in the washroom, locking the stall door behind her. “It’s strange," she admitted later, “but sitting on that closed toilet seat felt safer than anywhere else in the building. I just breathed until I felt normal again."

Across cities in India, stories like Agarwal’s are becoming increasingly common. Young people are seeking refuge in bathrooms, not for physiological needs, but for emotional survival. This growing phenomenon, dubbed “bathroom camping", is more than a quirky generational fad. It reveals a deeper story about overstimulation, burnout, and the lack of private space in modern India.

Also Read | How the pursuit of perfection is making teenagers angsty

FOR NERVOUS SYSTEM REGULATION

Psychologists agree: the bathroom, with its tiles and locks, has quietly become a micro-sanctuary for emotional regulation. “Bathrooms offer something many people don’t have easy access to: privacy and control," says Manavi Khurana, founder and senior counselling psychologist at Karma Care, Delhi. “They are enclosed, low-stimulus environments where you decide when to enter, when to leave, and what sensory input you allow. That sense of control is vital for regulating the nervous system."

When we feel overwhelmed, our body’s threat-detection system goes on high alert, activating the sympathetic nervous system: heart rate quickens, breathing becomes shallow, muscles tense. Retreating into an enclosed, quiet space cues the parasympathetic system to take over, slowing things down.

Dr Sheba Singh, psychologist and director at TalkSpace in Mumbai, explains this shift in bodily terms: “The fight–flight–freeze response dominates under stress. Bathrooms reduce sensory and social input, signalling safety to the brain. This allows the parasympathetic system to re-engage, slowing the heart rate, relaxing muscles, and even restoring digestion. It is, quite literally, a nervous system reset." Small rituals amplify this effect. Splashing cold water on the face, running palms under the tap, or even just staring at the mirror can ground people in moments of panic.

WHY BATHROOMS? WHY NOW?

In India, bathrooms have long doubled as a loophole for solitude. “We live in a collectivist culture where asking for privacy can be frowned upon. People ask, ‘Why do you need space, what are you hiding?’" says Sanjana Prasad, a Bengaluru-based psychotherapist. “But going to the bathroom is socially acceptable. It’s one of the few spaces where privacy isn’t questioned." Khurana echoes this. “In an overpopulated country where young adults often live in joint families, shared hostels, or open offices, bathrooms become “the last frontier for solitude," she says. Generationally, the contrast is stark. Singh points out that older generations rarely needed such retreats. “They had built-in pauses, chats with neighbours, balcony time, slower rhythms, and fewer digital intrusions. The sensory load was lighter."

By contrast, Gen Z inhabits crowded, stimulus-heavy worlds: group chats never sleep, workspaces are open-plan, and living arrangements often mean constant company. Hansika Kapoor, psychologist at Monk Prayogshala, Mumbai frames it within polyvagal theory: “In evolutionary terms, our bodies respond to stressors as if they were predators. Today the predators are noise, deadlines, and emotional strain. Bathrooms become acceptable spaces to downshift from ‘fight-or-flight’ to ‘rest-and-digest.’" She adds: “Gen Z is doing what our mothers have long done, which is sneaking into bathrooms for peace and quiet."

Also Read | When an influencer is your therapist

For Aarti Shinde, a 27-year-old Mumbai schoolteacher, the bathroom is a safety valve. “After four hours with noisy classrooms, I sometimes just lock myself in the staff washroom— without my phone—for ten minutes. I stretch on the floor, close my eyes, and remind myself I can get through the day." Dev Dedhia, a 19-year-old Delhi student sharing a cramped flat, lights a matchstick in his bathroom at night. “I sit there with headphones on and watch the flame. It’s meditative. The others think I have a stomach problem," he jokes. And for Nikhil Jetha, 31, a finance professional, the bathroom is his “panic room" during quarterly reviews. “I duck in twice a day. Sometimes I just look into the mirror and say, ‘You’ll survive this.’ It sounds silly, but it keeps me going." These stories illustrate what psychologists confirm: when all else fails, a locked bathroom door is often the most accessible form of refuge.

A SPACE TO DEAL WITH EMOTIONS

Bathroom camping is not random. Certain emotional and psychological drivers are at play:

Overstimulation: Constant chatter, digital notifications, and crowding can push the nervous system into overdrive. Bathrooms provide immediate relief.

Burnout: Recognised by the WHO as an occupational phenomenon, burnout leaves people emotionally depleted. Bathrooms offer micro-breaks when official breaks are unavailable.

Emotional dysregulation: The privacy to cry, breathe, or splash water prevents public meltdowns. As Khurana notes, it is a “legitimate attempt at self-regulation".

Neurodivergence: For those with ADHD, autism, or sensory processing differences, bathrooms mimic the function of sensory rooms in therapy settings.

Personality traits: Introverts and those who use withdrawal to recharge may find containment especially soothing.

Therapists are unanimous: short, intentional bathroom breaks are not inherently unhealthy. In fact, they can be life-saving pauses in high-pressure settings. “It’s important to normalise this behaviour as a valid attempt at self-regulation," Khurana argues. But the tipping point matters. Singh warns, “When it moves from short resets to frequent escapes that disrupt work, relationships, or responsibilities, it’s no longer harmless. That’s avoidance." Khurana identifies red flags: daily reliance, long durations, using the bathroom to avoid tasks, or pairing it with harmful behaviours like substance use. While the option to carry phones or not is a personal preference, Kapoor adds that doomscrolling while hiding in bathrooms cancels out the calming effect. The fine line, then, is whether you emerge refreshed and reconnected, or more disconnected and withdrawn.

Also Read | Gen Z likes to stay fit with friends and trends

WHAT ARE THE OTHER WAYS TO COPE?

The bathroom may be emerging as a safe space but there are other healthy ways to regulate anxiety and emotional overwhelm:

For individuals

Breath-based grounding: Box breathing (inhale 4, hold 4, exhale 4, hold 4) can quickly reset the nervous system. Micro-sensory resets: Step outside for air, sip water mindfully, doodle, or stretch. Nature breaks: “Touching grass, lying on the earth, or feeling the breeze are powerful ways to calm the nervous system," says psychotherapist Sanjana Prasad. Self-care rituals: Listening to music, mindful puzzles, or journalling can substitute the tiled hideout.

For institutions

Quiet rooms: Dedicated, low-stimulus spaces in offices and schools, akin to “wellness corners". Break culture reform: Normalising short, no-questions-asked pauses, instead of equating them with lost productivity.

3. Managerial training: Equipping leaders to notice signs of overwhelm and respond with empathy.

4. Noise management: Schools offering noise-cancelling devices, or workplaces allowing micro-pauses before overstimulation builds.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.