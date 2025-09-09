Gen Z’s sanity mantra? To seek calm, head to the bathroom

For Aarti Shinde, a 27-year-old Mumbai schoolteacher, the bathroom is a safety valve. “After four hours with noisy classrooms, I sometimes just lock myself in the staff washroom— without my phone—for ten minutes. I stretch on the floor, close my eyes, and remind myself I can get through the day." Dev Dedhia, a 19-year-old Delhi student sharing a cramped flat, lights a matchstick in his bathroom at night. “I sit there with headphones on and watch the flame. It’s meditative. The others think I have a stomach problem," he jokes. And for Nikhil Jetha, 31, a finance professional, the bathroom is his “panic room" during quarterly reviews. “I duck in twice a day. Sometimes I just look into the mirror and say, ‘You’ll survive this.’ It sounds silly, but it keeps me going." These stories illustrate what psychologists confirm: when all else fails, a locked bathroom door is often the most accessible form of refuge.